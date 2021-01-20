The first day back at school

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The first day back in the classroom for Logan County, since before Thanksgiving.

Last week, we spoke to the county Board of Education President, Jeremy Farley, about the plan to return to school.

“Our color on the chart is about three to four times what the state says is a risk factor,” Farley said last week. “So there is some apprehension from not only board members but members of the community about going back to school.”

The board voted at the end of last week on what to do.

And in a 3-to-2 vote, they chose to do a ‘blended’ schedule.

“We did not feel comfortable going back to a 5-day model yet,” said Farley. “And part of that was a request by employees to make sure they started the vaccination process and of course that’s out of the local boards hands.”

“I personally would’ve felt a lot more at ease going back into the classroom had I been able to be vaccinated with both doses,” said Katie Murray, a teacher for special education students at the elementary school in Chapmanville.

Murray says she feels very lucky to have received the first dose of the vaccine, but wishes she and all of her fellow teachers could’ve received the full vaccine before going back.

“I don’t know what I would do if I felt responsible for exposing one of my students,” she said. “And them taking it home to their parents. And the way this spreads, you never know. You don’t know if you’re safe or not. And that’s scary.”

Scary… because of the unknown.

“Hopefully with the vaccinations we will see a reduced spread in the community,” said Farley. “And we can get these kids back in school and back to some kind of routine.”