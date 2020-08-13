The pick is in: African Americans react to Kamala Harris

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — African Americans in the community are sharing their thoughts about Tuesday’s big announcement on the democratic presidential ticket.

Democratic presidential nominee announced Kamala Harris as his running mate and African Americans are excited to see Harris on the ballot.

If Harris is elected, she will be the first Black, Asian American woman to hold the office.

“It’s a testament to all that America claims that it is, that it has been a melting pot for immigrants, but so many times we’ve seen if immigrants aren’t from Europe aren’t necessarily as welcome,” Kitty Dooley, activist said.



Activist Karen Williams can also relate more to Harris because both are members of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority —which Williams says has its perks.



“Those organizations teach you leadership skills and with leadership skills it’s important to know how to interact with people and how to excel in your field no matter what it is,” Williams said.



Reverend Matthew Watts says African American women have been the backbone of United States and now it’s their time to be recognized.



“I think we will see better policies when African American women is close to the central of power helping shape policy from the president down,” Watts said.



Since Biden’s pick, conservatives have questioned actions by Harris while serving as attorney general of California and during her own run for the presidential nomination, but Williams says she understands how hard jobs can be.



“Being a leader in education through the years, sometimes you are put in the position to follow the laws and do things you had to do in order to maintain your position and job,” Williams said.



Williams is challenging everyone in her family to give a contribution to the Biden-Harris campaign to show more support.



