The sound of rifle fire is ringing in West Virginia for gun buck season

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Monday kicks off gun buck season in West Virginia. It’s always a popular tradition in the Mountain State, but especially so this year.

For many, this may be one of the only times the whole family can get together amid the pandemic.

“Hunting is one of those activities where we can social distance and be safe out there, but I certainly think that’s a reason because people want to get outdoors,” said Paul Johansen, chief of the wildlife resources section at the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.

Since students in West Virginia are not in in-person classes right now, hunters say this is a good time to take advantage of the time with family.

“I would look at it as more of a time to get some of the youth out and take them hunting,” exclaimed Scott Bird, a hunter in West Virginia.

Hunting season is always a big boost for the state’s economy. Especially in the rural areas.

“Deer hunters, especially here in West Virginia, will spend over $230 million annually just in terms of purchases and the economic multiplier fact is somewhere in the $400 million range,” Johansen said.

And in the midst of all the uncertainty surrounding us with coronavirus, the next two weeks will be a continued tradition for many.

“It was a big thing for my family. I started going when I was probably 7-years-old so that puts it at 40 plus years,” Bird explained.

