The story behind ‘The Shot’

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – ‘The Shot’… a 3/4 court buzzer beater by Tyler Knight.

The junior guard had this shining moment against Poca on Friday.

“I saw the shot go up,” said Knight. “And I thought it was short by a few feet… then I saw it bank in, and I heard it, and then everything went black..”

This happened in a game where he played less than one minute.

“You know he probably got in for somewhere less than a minute in the first half and made a big play, a big steal at the end of the first half to get us a bucket,” said Chris Stephens, head coach of Winfield boys basketball. “And then 2.6 seconds there at the end of the second half.”

“You just have to be prepared,” said Knight. “Whenever you get your name called and you need to do what Coach needs you to get done.”

And Knight did exactly that… while intercepting one of the best high school basketball players in the country – Issac McKneely.

“You know where the ball is goin’ when you have a four star athlete on the court,” said Knight. “I mean obviously you wanna get the ball to him for your last shot.”

Since ‘The Shot’, Knight’s life has gotten a little crazy..

“Tons of people,” said Knight. “Snapchats, Instagrams, all of it. Then on Instagram I see Maxpreps posted and tagged me in it. Then the next day I see Overtime is tagging me… my dad is texting me… then ESPN… it was just like oh my goodness. It was just one of those things you never hear… ‘Winfield West Virginia’, so it was pretty great.”

Making his family… team… coach… and city proud.

“That’s a classic story of guys being able to handle whatever is thrown their way and being able to step up when the moment is called,” said Stephens.

Giving Winfield West Virginia a shining moment no one will ever forget.