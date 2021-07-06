Third Annual Elias Beacom Basketball Camp underway in Hurricane

HURRICANE, WV – (WOWK) – As we move into the month of July were going to see a whole lot of area sports camps starting to take place.

Today day number one of the third annual Elias Beacom Basketball Camp which featured around 100 campers of all different ages.

The camp focuses on player development though skill work, situational training, and overall basketball I-Q.

It was also great to see some familiar faces helping run the camp.

Boyd County and Fairmont State commit Laney Whitmore, 2020 West Virginia girls basketball player of the year, George Washington star and EKU commit Kalissa lacy, and former Capital standout Karrington Hill.

We spoke with a few campers who say Beacom has changed their entire outlook on the game of basketball.