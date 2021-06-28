Third change in Capital athletics as football coach Jon Carpenter steps down

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Capital High School head football coach Jon Carpenter has confirmed with the 13 Sports Zone that he is stepping down as head coach.

This creates yet another change up in the athletics department for the Cougars.

In just the last few weeks, Capital High’s baseball coach Kyle Root was named the new athletic director, then Steven Lewis was named the new baseball coach, and now Carpenter is stepping down as football coach.

So the Cougars will be looking for yet another position to fill.

Carpenter spent just over 10 years as the head football coach of Capital, and last season was a tough one, as the Cougars had to shut down for a few weeks due to some COVID-19 issues.

We will have more information as this story continues to develop.