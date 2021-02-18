Thousands of workers dedicated to restoring power in West Virginia

(WOWK) – Appalachian Power continues to have two major storm restoration efforts under way, one in western West Virginia and another in southern West Virginia and southwest Virginia. More than 3,000 workers are now dedicated to restoring power from storm damage in the two states.

The following summary of West Virginia was sent to 13 News from Appalachian Power:

WEST VIRGINIA STORM SUMMARY

· Overall service restoration estimates were established for ice-damaged areas of West Virginia

· The Wayne substation is the only substation still out of service, and plans are in place to rebuild damaged structures that carry transmission lines to that substation

· Crews are focused on outages that affect large numbers of customers

· Around 2,000 workers are committed to restoring service to customers in ice-damaged areas of West Virginia

· Fresh snow today is making travel and work conditions more difficult

· In southern West Virginia snow overnight has more than 500 customers without service in Mercer County

· Around 60,000 customers remain out of power as a result of the Feb. 11 and Feb. 15. ice storms. Counties most affected include Cabell, where 20,834 customers are without service; Wayne, 16,148; Putnam, 6,629; Lincoln, 5,957; Jackson, 3,200; and Mason, 3,160.

West Virginia Restoration Estimates:

· In Jackson, Lincoln, Mason and Putnam counties, most customers without power should have service restored by 10 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22.

· In Cabell and Wayne counties most customers without power should have service restored by 10 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23.

· These are estimates for overall completion by county.

·Thousands of customers will have service restored each day as work is ongoing.

· In isolated individual cases and outages with extensive damage, restoration may extend beyond these estimates.

VIRGINIA STORM SUMMARY

·Work is expected to wrap up tonight for customers in Henry, Franklin and Pittsylvania counties from the Feb. 13 ice storm.

· In areas where storm damage caused new outages today we are assessing damage and repairing damage, but are not yet able to provide overall estimated restoration times.

· Counties in Virginia with the greatest numbers of outages include Montgomery, with 2,934; Pulaski, 795; Grayson, 72; Tazewell, 610; and Smyth, 567.

APPALACHIAN POWER’S RESTORATION PROCESS

In all storm events Appalachian Power prioritizes restoration efforts to safely get the largest number of customers on in the shortest amount of time, and addresses restoration in these four steps:

· First, assess damage and restore critical services, such as hospitals and fire departments

· Second, restore outages that affect large groups of customers

· Third, fix problems that affect smaller numbers of customers and

· Fourth, make repairs that affect individual customers.

SAFETY MESSAGES

If you use a portable or RV generator, place it in a cool, dry, well ventilated, outdoor location. Do not plug the generator into your circuit box. Portable generators “backfeed” electricity up the line and risk the lives of repair workers and the public. Follow the manufacturers’ instructions carefully, and plug essential appliances directly into the generator.

Ice storms can cause damage that downs power lines. Customers should treat all downed lines as live power lines and stay away from them. Never touch downed power lines or sparking equipment. Keep children and pets away from fallen lines and anything the lines may touch.

As they work to restore power crews are following COVID safety protocols and taking precautions to keep themselves and the communities we serve safe.