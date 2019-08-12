Thousands Party with a Purpose at Annual Girls Night Out

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) — Thousands of women decked out in tropical floral garments partied with a purpose at the 21st Annual Girls Night Out Fundraiser in Charleston.

Funds from the event go to the YWCA’s Resolve Family Abuse Program. The program offers 24/7 shelter, a crisis hotline and emergency intervention for victims of domestic violence in Boone, Clay, and Kanawha Counties. The fundraiser provides vitally needed shelter, services, advocacy, education, counseling, food and other necessities to women and families in dire need of relief from abuse.

YWCA Resolve also offers case management, court advocacy, counseling, support groups, safety planning, monitored parent-child visitation/exchange, parenting sessions, and programs for children, teen dating safety and batterers intervention/prevention.

Last year alone, YWCA Resolve served 2,273 individuals, provided 4,359 shelter nights to 175 victims and their children, provided 5,903 hours of case management, advocacy, counseling and support groups, staffed a 24/7 crisis line with trained DV advocates, and provided a host of other services.

Organizers of the event say while Girls Night Out may be Charleston’s biggest party of the year, it wouldn’t be possible without amazing volunteers.