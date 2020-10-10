Three Kanawha County residents among the five new COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. On Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, the top U.S. public health agency said that coronavirus can spread greater distances through the air than 6 feet, particularly in poorly ventilated and enclosed spaces. But agency officials continued to say such spread is uncommon, and current social distancing guidelines still make sense. (NIAID-RML via AP)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Two men and a woman from Kanawha County are among the latest victims of the novel coronavirus in West Virginia.

Numbers released by the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) show the virus responsible for five deaths overnight, bringing the statewide toll to 381.

Here is the Saturday morning report from DHHR:

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 78-year old male from Mercer County, a 92-year old female from Kanawha County, a 79-year old male from Kanawha County, a 96-year old female from Fayette County, and a 71-year old male from Kanawha County. “We send our sympathy to these families and ask all West Virginians to abide by the guidelines to protect one another,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (133), Berkeley (1,202), Boone (267), Braxton (18), Brooke (134), Cabell (989), Calhoun (30), Clay (48), Doddridge (49), Fayette (687), Gilmer (51), Grant (172), Greenbrier (141), Hampshire (116), Hancock (170), Hardy (98), Harrison (510), Jackson (313), Jefferson (472), Kanawha (3,080), Lewis (48), Lincoln (198), Logan (675), Marion (319), Marshall (201), Mason (155), McDowell (99), Mercer (456), Mineral (182), Mingo (437), Monongalia (2,142), Monroe (167), Morgan (72), Nicholas (140), Ohio (409), Pendleton (56), Pleasants (20), Pocahontas (61), Preston (170), Putnam (694), Raleigh (604), Randolph (312), Ritchie (18), Roane (65), Summers (63), Taylor (151), Tucker (46), Tyler (20), Upshur (175), Wayne (437), Webster (9), Wetzel (68), Wirt (20), Wood (408), Wyoming (136).

