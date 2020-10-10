Three Kanawha County residents among the five new COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Two men and a woman from Kanawha County are among the latest victims of the novel coronavirus in West Virginia.
Numbers released by the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) show the virus responsible for five deaths overnight, bringing the statewide toll to 381.
Here is the Saturday morning report from DHHR:
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 78-year old male from Mercer County, a 92-year old female from Kanawha County, a 79-year old male from Kanawha County, a 96-year old female from Fayette County, and a 71-year old male from Kanawha County. “We send our sympathy to these families and ask all West Virginians to abide by the guidelines to protect one another,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (133), Berkeley (1,202), Boone (267), Braxton (18), Brooke (134), Cabell (989), Calhoun (30), Clay (48), Doddridge (49), Fayette (687), Gilmer (51), Grant (172), Greenbrier (141), Hampshire (116), Hancock (170), Hardy (98), Harrison (510), Jackson (313), Jefferson (472), Kanawha (3,080), Lewis (48), Lincoln (198), Logan (675), Marion (319), Marshall (201), Mason (155), McDowell (99), Mercer (456), Mineral (182), Mingo (437), Monongalia (2,142), Monroe (167), Morgan (72), Nicholas (140), Ohio (409), Pendleton (56), Pleasants (20), Pocahontas (61), Preston (170), Putnam (694), Raleigh (604), Randolph (312), Ritchie (18), Roane (65), Summers (63), Taylor (151), Tucker (46), Tyler (20), Upshur (175), Wayne (437), Webster (9), Wetzel (68), Wirt (20), Wood (408), Wyoming (136).
