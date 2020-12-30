Three new COVID-19 related deaths reported in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department is reporting three new COVID-19 related deaths today. They are a 76-year-old male (died Dec. 18), a 64-year-old female and a 79-year-old female, bringing the total number of deaths in Kanawha County to 189.

There are 8727 total COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County, up 79 since Tuesday. Active cases are at 1876, up 66 from Tuesday. Recovered cases are at 6662, up 10 from Tuesday.