CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Crews on the scene of an accident where a train and a passenger car collided say three people were taken to the hospital.

It happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday on Kyle Lane near the Robert Newlon Air Park, not far from Ohio River Road.

The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

West Virginia State Police, the Cabell Sheriff’s Office, and CSX Police are handling the investigation.