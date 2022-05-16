(WOWK) — There are three major weather patterns that will have an impact on how you plan your days this week.

FIRST: Heavy rain Wednesday into Thursday. See the projected repetitive rainfall in the slideshow below.

Storms coming in from the northwest will slide into the region along a stationary front and continue to rain again and again, possibly dumping more than 2 inches of rain which could cause some localized flooding.

Model output for rainfall for Wednesday through Thursday morning – more might fall later as well

SECOND: Extreme heat Friday.

Predictor model output for afternoon temperatures Friday

A strong southerly push of hot air comes our way along with dry weather Friday. We should push the high temperatures above 90°! Plan to find a way to stay cool!

THIRD: Storms Saturday.

Predictor model output showing storms Saturday in the heat

With all of the heat already in place and knowing there’s a cold front coming, there’s a reasonable expectation that storms could be strong or maybe even severe when they occur on Saturday. A major cooldown takes place Sunday into Monday morning as a result of these storms.

Predictor model lows for Monday morning, May 23.

Those are the three things were watching this week that could alter your outdoor plans. Download and use the StormTracker13 weather app to stay on top of the weather anytime. It’s free and you can download it at the link directly below.