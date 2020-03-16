CHARLESTON, WV (CNN) – Thursday is the first day of Spring and the season is starting earlier than it has in more than a century.

Spring normally begins March 20 or 21, but this year the Vernal Equinox is March 19.

The Northern Hemisphere starts Springtime when it sees equal stretches of light and darkness in a day.

The middle of those periods will fall at 11:50 p.m. Eastern time this year.

But scientists aren’t crediting a brave groundhog for the early season.

They say it’s due to leap years … centuries … and the earth’s path around the sun.

Spring hasn’t sprung this early since 1896.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories