(WOWK) — A tornado watch has been issued for all of southern Ohio and the northern tier of counties in Kentucky until 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Strong thunderstorms are possible over the next several hours. With the presence of a warm front and the changing direction of wind with height in combination with hot and humid conditions, there is a chance that tornadoes could develop.

The image below is model output called the Significant Tornado Parameter for 8 p.m. and it shows higher values just west of the 13 News area. A major tornado outbreak is not expected but if supercell storms can form, we would look for strongest rotation in cells in those areas and they could drift to the east into our TV viewing area before weakening.

Significant Tornado Parameter model output for 8 p.m. Wednesday

A *watch* means conditions are right for tornadoes. You should know where your safe spot is and be prepared to move to it if a warning is issued.

To stay on top of any storms including extra alerts for storms that don’t have official warnings, download and use the StormTracker 13 weather app. Enable location services for the app on your phone and also enable all alert types in the Storm Alert section of the app and you will receive critical information the instant alerts are issued for your location.

