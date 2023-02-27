(WOWK) — The first tornado watch of the day has been issued for parts of Ohio including Scioto County until 6 p.m. Monday February 27.

Tornado watch until 6 p.m.

Remember a watch means that conditions are right for a tornado. A warning would mean it’s time to take action to avoid one.

The Storm Prediction Center shows much of the 13 News area with at least some risk of a tornado. The 2 percent risk area means there is a 2 percent chance of a tornado within 25 miles of your location if you are standing in the green area. It’s a 5 percent chance if you are standing in the brown area.

SPC Tornado Risk for 2/27/23

Also there is a Wind Advisory for gusts up to 40-45 mph until 10 pm for most of the area.

