(WOWK) — Two major downpours hit the city of Charleston proper on Friday causing city street flooding while just a few miles to the west there was no rain at all in adjacent South Charleston.

VIPIR Radar estimate of rainfall 11:02 a.m. to 5:02 p.m.

A massive downpour at West Virginia International Yeager Airport at about 4:20 p.m. also had a wind gust of 64 miles per hour with it. That would qualify as a wet microburst.

Source: NOAA/NWS

As of 7:20 p.m. the StormTracker 13 Power Outage report showed some 400 customers without power in Kanawha County.

Power outage data as of 7:20 p.m. Friday

More problems with flooding and even some mudslides were reported in Roane County where a flash flood warning was issued.

Water is covering the roadway on 119 south between Gandeeville and Walton in a Roane County. @NWSCharlestonWV @SpencerWeather @meteojoe and reports of large amount of rocks, debris, and water in the Clover area on Route 36 — Eli (@Elicaldwell) August 5, 2022

Flooding has been reported in Roane County and more heavy rain has been see in parts of Logan and Mingo Counties in West Virginia and flash flood warnings were issued earlier for parts of Floyd and Pike Counties in Kentucky.

Flash flood warnings as of 8:30 p.m. Friday Aug 5, 2022

Meanwhile flood watches remain in effect until late Sunday night for the 13 News viewing area.

Flood watches through Sunday in the dark green counties

More heavy rain is anticipated, mainly in afternoon thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday. There could easily be 2 to 3 more inches of rain in areas.

Predictor model output for rain from Friday through Monday

