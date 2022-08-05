(WOWK) — Two major downpours hit the city of Charleston proper on Friday causing city street flooding while just a few miles to the west there was no rain at all in adjacent South Charleston.
A massive downpour at West Virginia International Yeager Airport at about 4:20 p.m. also had a wind gust of 64 miles per hour with it. That would qualify as a wet microburst.
As of 7:20 p.m. the StormTracker 13 Power Outage report showed some 400 customers without power in Kanawha County.
More problems with flooding and even some mudslides were reported in Roane County where a flash flood warning was issued.
Flooding has been reported in Roane County and more heavy rain has been see in parts of Logan and Mingo Counties in West Virginia and flash flood warnings were issued earlier for parts of Floyd and Pike Counties in Kentucky.
Meanwhile flood watches remain in effect until late Sunday night for the 13 News viewing area.
More heavy rain is anticipated, mainly in afternoon thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday. There could easily be 2 to 3 more inches of rain in areas.
If you do see flooding and can report it safely, email us photos to news@wowktv.com.
