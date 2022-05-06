HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Two to four inches of rain swamped area storm drains and sewers, flooded parking lots, covered roadways and caused streams and creeks to jump their banks Friday.

24 hour rainfall estimate as of 7:40 p.m. Friday

Roads all across the area had water over them, prompting multiple water rescues from swift water crews in Putnam, Cabell and Kanawha Counties.

Flooded roadways near Clendenin, WV – WOWK Staff Image

Flooded roadways near Clendenin, WV – WOWK Staff Image

Flooded areas near Clendenin, WV- WOWK Staff Image

Flooded areas near Clendenin, WV- WOWK Staff Image

Flooded areas in Cabell County- WOWK Staff Image

Flooded areas in Cabell County- WOWK Staff Image

Flooded areas in Cabell County- WOWK Staff Image

Flooded areas in Cabell County- WOWK Staff Image

Flooded areas in Sissonville – WOWK Staff Image

The rain is set to continue until late Friday then turn into light, passing showers through late Saturday afternoon.

While most people can recall the saying, “turn around, don’t drown,” 13 News witnessed multiple people driving through water covered roadways during the day.

Chief meteorologist Spencer Adkins says we need to get into a different mindset when it comes to flood waters.

“As long as you’re ok and your people on the other side of the water are ok, then you don’t need to cross the water for any reason,” said Adkins. He says the new phrase should be, “sit tight, you’ll be alright.”

Cabell County EMS director Gordon Merry told 13 News during live coverage in the afternoon that his crews had one of the closest calls to a bad outcome for a water rescue in a car that he can recall in many years.

While the rain will subside, there will still be pockets where the water is high overnight. The StormTracker 13 meteorologists urge you to simply stay home and stay safe until all of the flood waters can recede especially since flood water is harder to see at night.

