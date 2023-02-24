(WOWK) — A fast moving weather system could leave a little bit of freezing rain before it moves away and temperatures warm in the afternoon.

Predictor model output for freezing rain amounts Saturday morning

Areas in the West Virginia mountains have winter weather advisories until Saturday afternoon for ice and the chance of some slick travel.

Temperatures will jump back close to 50 degrees Saturday afternoon. Sunday looks quiet but Monday looks stormy. In fact the Storm Prediction Center in Oklahoma has placed parts of the viewing area in a 15% risk area for the chance of severe storms based mainly on high wind potential.

SPC Severe Weather Outlook risk area for Monday

Highs on Monday will range near 70 degrees and severe wind gusts are possible in the storms with gusts of 30- 40 mph possible even when it’s not raining.

