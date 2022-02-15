(WOWK) — The clash of warm and cold air is set to produce strong winds even when it isn’t raining, but also produce some heavy rain at times.

There’s already a wind advisory for the western part of the viewing area for Wednesday for gusts as high as 45 mph. We do not expect rain and in fact, the leaves on the forest floor could easily dry and become fuel for brush fires with dry, warm and windy weather Wednesday.

Wind advisories for Wednesday as of 7pm Tuesday

The southern part of the area has been placed in a Marginal Risk for severe storms on Thursday evening by the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma. That level of risk is 1 out of 5 on the risk scale meaning the chance is not overwhelming but is also above zero.

Severe storm risk outlook for Thursday

Winds will be high on the day, gusting as high as 35 mph, but when the line of showers and storms develops, there could be brief wind gusts up to 50 mph. The image below is straight model output and should be seen as showing the realm of possible wind gusts.

Wind gust guidance in mph for Thursday

The strongest winds will likely come ahead of and along a cold front on Thursday evening.

Predictor model output for Thursday evening

Rainfall will be intense for a few hours on Thursday evening. This will help quell any risk of brush fires for a few days.

Predictor model output for rainfall Thursday

Stay up to date on any possible weather changes by going to the link below to download and use the StormTracker 13 weather app.