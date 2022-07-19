CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A rollover crash on I-64 near the Charleston split is expected to cause major traffic backups Tuesday morning.

The accident happened just after 4:30 A.M. on I-64, near mile marker 58. According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the tractor trailer was carrying some sort of hazardous materials. No injuries have been reported, according to Charleston Fire Department officials.

The westbound lanes of I-64 and I-77 at the Charleston split are shut down at this point. Crews on scene indicate it may be several hours before the road is back open.

13 News has a crew on scene working to get more information.