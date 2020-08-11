Tractor trailer fire shuts down interstate in WV

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) Crews are responding to the scene of an early morning tractor trailer fire along I-77 Southbound.

Dispatcher we spoke with say the crash just before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday has shutdown one lane of the interstate.

Several crews are on scene including the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, Ripley Volunteer Fire Department and Silverton Volunteer Fire Department.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS