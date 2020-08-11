Tractor trailer fire shuts down interstate in WV

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Crews are responding to the scene of an early morning tractor trailer fire along I-77 Southbound.
Dispatcher we spoke with say the crash just before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday has shutdown one lane of the interstate.
Several crews are on scene including the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, Ripley Volunteer Fire Department and Silverton Volunteer Fire Department.
This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.
