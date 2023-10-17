UPDATE 6:38AM … I-64 West is now open but you will not be able to use Exit 20 at Huntington Mall. The contraflow lane is open but due to safety concerns, the lane which allows an exit at the Mall area will be closed for most of the morning.

You will be able to enter at I-64 West at MM 20 but that is all.

————————

ORIGINAL … Barboursville, WV (WOWK) – A tractor-trailer crash near the start of the Barboursville work-zone has closed I-64 West early Tuesday morning.

Cabell County dispatch tells us the crash was first reported at 2:33 a.m. Tuesday. No one was taken to the hospital with injuries. Barboursville police tell our crew at the scene that the tractor-trailer has been removed, but the crash did extensive damage to the lane barriers in the work zone. Crews are hopeful to get one lane open later Tuesday morning, but say opening both may take all day.

Traffic is being diverted off of I-64 W at Milton to take a detour on Route 60 past the crash.