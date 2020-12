At 12:45 Tuesday morning an 18 wheeler rolled over near the Mink Shoals exit of I-79 in the southbound lanes. This accident is coming down the hill as the turn was to be made near the exit.

Medics have been on scene and cleared the driver. We now expect the southbound lane near mile marker 1 to be closed for a few hours.

When the wreckers attempt to upright the truck and trailer, an additional lane may be closed briefly.