Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Kenova

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two Wayne County men are facing multiple drug charges after a traffic stop in Kenova Monday.

Kenova Police pulled over a truck along the 2100 block of Rt. 60. After searching the truck, officers found approximately 20 needles, 4.5 OxyContin pills, 7 baggies of meth, 6 baggies of marijuana, a firearm and other baggies consistent with the distbution of narcotics.

A home in Kenova was later searched and 4 more baggies of meth, 3 counterfeit bills, drug paraphernalia, a digital scale, and a small container of heroin were recovered.

Samuel Welch (brown shirt) was charged with possession of pseudoephedrine alternated state, possession with intent to distribute meth, and conspiracy.

Jimmie Crace (black shirt) was charged with possession of pseudoephedrine, possession with intent to distribute meth, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of controlled substance oxycodone, conspiracy.

Both men were arraigned through Wayne County Magistrate Court and taken to Western Regional Jail.