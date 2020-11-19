Traffic stop leads to Kentucky drug bust

According to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department, James Pratt of Louisville, Bryan Pratt of Pine Top, Kenneth Slone of Topmost and Keisha Sexton of Deane are all facing charges after a traffic stop lead to a drug bust. Nov. 17, 2020 (Photos Courtesy: Floyd County Sheriff’s Department)

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Four people are facing drug charges in Floyd County after a traffic stop.

According to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department, deputies assisted Constable Gary Nelson with a traffic stop around 1 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17 in Garrett. They say during the stop, they learned one of the individuals, James Pratt, of Louisville, Kentucky, had an outstanding parole warrant.

Deputies said while searching the vehicle, they found more than 14 grams of suspected methamphetamine, digital scales and a firearm.

According to the sheriff’s department, the four individuals arrested were:

  • James Pratt was served the parole warrant and faces charges of Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st degree (more than two grams of methamphetamine), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Bryan Pratt of Pine Top, KY, faces charges of disregarding a stop sign, Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st degree (more than two grams of methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Kenneth Slone of Topmost, KY, faces charges of Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st degree (more than two grams of methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Keisha Sexton of Deane, KY, faces charges of Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st degree (more than two grams of methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

All four were taken to the Floyd County Detention Center. An investigation is ongoing and the sheriff’s department says more arrests are expected.

