WINIFREDE, WV (WOWK) – We got a tip into our website telling us a train derailed in Winifrede, WV on Fields Creek Road.

A West Virginia railroad company is working now to clear coal out of Fields Creek.

Officials say two coal cars derailed and one completely fell over into the creek.

The department of environmental protection is on scene and officials tell us this incident is not hazardous and should only take a few hours to clear.

We have crews on their way out there now to gather more information.

This is a developing story.