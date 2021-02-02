Trash piling up in Boone County

Countdown to the Big Game on WOWK

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – “It’s pointless if there’s no consequences…people are just gonna keep doing it.”

Trash piled up on ‘Lens Creek Mountain’ in Boone County.

And this is something residents have had to deal with too often.

“They just dump their trash anywhere,” Kimberly Hauldren, who lives near Lens Creek Mountain. “And this has been…I don’t know how many times the police have investigated…and I’m thankful for them doin’ that, but that’s the farthest it ever goes.”

“It’s unfortunate you know, people dump their household garbage and other things over the mountain and creates an eye sore,” said Chad Barker, Boone County Sheriff. “It infuriates people in the community and rightly so.”

People in this community are infuriated.

Because this community isn’t doing the dumping.

“The person that dumped here was from Kanawha County,” said Hauldren.

“They’re coming from Marmet and Kanawha County and dumping their garbage,” said Craig Bratcher, president of Boone County Commission.

Crossing county lines, and throwing trash on the neighbors.

“I really don’t understand what their thought process is,” said Bratcher. “I mean that’d be like me goin’ over to Marmet and finding their yard and dumping a bunch of garbage in their yard. They wouldn’t like that anymore than we do.”

Another reason this is concerning – resources are being taken away from the county.

“If i’m payin’ a deputy to go out and investigate a trash complaint, that’s a deputy that could be investigating a burglary or something more serious,” said Barker.

Thankfully, investigating this trash complaint paid off.

“They were cited and all that and have a court date to come to court,” said Barker.

And the sheriff’s department is warning the public… stop dumping here.