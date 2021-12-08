TRAVEL ALERT: Slick roads and black ice reported across tri-state

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — There has been a number of accidents and crashes reported across the tri-state Wednesday morning.

Black ice has been reported throughout the region. Snowfall is not heavy, but enough to cause a light dusting on the roadways. Multiple accidents continue to happen on the interstates, especially I-64, I-79, and I-77.

Traffic Management Center is monitoring a line of snow showers this morning crossing the state that is causing slick roads for your Wednesday morning commute. Drivers are urged to reduce their speed and allow for extra drive time. WVDOH crews are out treating roads.

Drivers should be cautious and allow for extra travel time during the Wednesday morning commute.

TRAFFIC ALERT



We are getting LOTS of reports of accidents and crashes this morning. Primarily in Cabell Co. We are seeing some light snow in the region.



We are getting LOTS of reports of accidents and crashes this morning. Primarily in Cabell Co. We are seeing some light snow in the region. SLOW DOWN & give yourself some extra time. Roadways are slick.