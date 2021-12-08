TRAVEL ALERT: Slick roads and black ice reported across tri-state

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — There has been a number of accidents and crashes reported across the tri-state Wednesday morning.
Black ice has been reported throughout the region. Snowfall is not heavy, but enough to cause a light dusting on the roadways. Multiple accidents continue to happen on the interstates, especially I-64, I-79, and I-77.
Drivers should be cautious and allow for extra travel time during the Wednesday morning commute.
