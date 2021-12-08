All Roads Lead To Christmas 2021
December 25 2021 12:00 am

TRAVEL ALERT: Slick roads and black ice reported across tri-state

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — There has been a number of accidents and crashes reported across the tri-state Wednesday morning.

Black ice has been reported throughout the region. Snowfall is not heavy, but enough to cause a light dusting on the roadways. Multiple accidents continue to happen on the interstates, especially I-64, I-79, and I-77.

Drivers should be cautious and allow for extra travel time during the Wednesday morning commute.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS