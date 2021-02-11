Travelers on WV Turnpike share thoughts on driving conditions

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Travelers driving throughout West Virginia and neighboring states shared their thoughts on the winter weather and driving conditions.

The West Virginia Turnpike is a busy stretch of roadway for travelers.

“I’m driving from Ohio and I’m going to Chesapeake Virginia,” Chris Williams, Truck Driver said.

“I’m coming from my daughters house in Winston Salem, headed back to Wisconsin.” Sandra Swietlik, Driver said.

Mark Gershen was driving from Beckley to Huntington and said he didn’t run into any problems.

“The drive has been nice. The salt trucks were out putting salt on the roads and no ice on the roads. It’s been clear. Traffic has been steady,” Mark Gershen, Driver said.

On the other hand, truckers say things were a little icy and dicey in other states, like Ohio.

“This street right here is good. In Ohio it was bad. Last night it was terrible. I had to go about 25, 35 miles per hour,” Williams said.

“As trucks and vehicles were coming towards me, their lights were kind of blinding me and there were ditches on the side of the roads. I didn’t want to create an accident, so I felt it would be safe for me just to pull over,” Cornelius Hood, Truck Driver said.

Driver are hoping for one thing for the rest of their trip.

“I’m hoping to avoid more snow. They say there’s supposed to be more snow in Ohio. I’m going to get through there before that,” Swietlik said.

“I can’t wait to get past Virginia, hit North Carolina, where they’ll be no snow. Then, get down to Florida and party,” Hood said.

Drivers say they hope people continue to be careful while driving the rest of the day into Friday.