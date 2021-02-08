Missing 20-year-old man found safe

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Have you seen this man? West Virginia State Troopers are searching for him!

According to The AWARE Foundation, troopers are looking for missing 20-year-old Richard Charles Harris.

He was last seen leaving The Lifehouse in Huntington on February 2nd and last spoke with his mother on February 3rd. He told her he was with a new friend.

Richard has medical conditions that require medication he could be without, according to troopers.

He has blonde hair, blue eyes, is 5’5″ tall and weighs 165 pounds. He has a wolf tattoo on his upper right arm and a diamond tattoo on his right hand.

If you know Richard’s whereabouts, contact troopers at 304-528-5555.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS