KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Crews are trying to remove a moving truck that rolled onto the CSX railroad tracks in Kanawha City this morning.

It happened on the 6500th block of Chesterfield Avenue just before 10 a.m.

According to Charleston police on scene, the truck tried to pass by another car on the narrow road and didn’t have enough room causing it to roll over the hill.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

There’s no word on how long the tracks will be shut down.