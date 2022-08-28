(WOWK) — The next large round of storms is expected to come through the region ahead of and along a cold front Tuesday with some heavy rain, frequent lightning, strong wind gusts and possibly even some small hail. See the slideshow below for an idea of timing with the latest look at Predictor:

Scattered storms late Monday should fizzle as they reach the Scioto River Valley/ U.S. 23 area, coming in from the west. You can see the Storm Prediction Center has a marginal risk for severe storms in the dark green shaded area for Monday. This map however, does include the timeframe of Monday through 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Severe storm risk outlook for Monday through Tuesday morning from SPC

Tuesday’s outlook does not include the region in a severe weather risk area, however the StormTracker 13 meteorologists say we should still watch for the chance of strong, gusty winds well above 25 miles per hour when the storms hit and frequent lightning, possible right as kids are heading to school.

Lightning Predictor for 7 a.m. Tuesday

With two distinct rounds of storms possible, Predictor suggests the chance of some small hail in the later round of storms. This also will lead to plenty of rain in the rain gauge according to model guidance as seen below.

Predictor model guidance for rainfall through Wednesday morning

Once the front clears the area late Tuesday, drier air should take over for the rest of the week with slightly cooler temperatures, most noticeably at night.

