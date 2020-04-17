Two abandoned homes catch fire

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Several crews responded to a fire that engulfed two abandoned homes in Fayette County, West Virginia just after midnight.

The fire broke out along Route 61 West in Montgomery, according to Montgomery Fire Chief Benny Filiaggi. It’s the latest in a growing number of overnight fires in the area. Both homes were condemned.

Because of the location, it took several crews to haul in water to put out the flames. Montgomery Fire Department, Smithers, Boom, Armstrong Creek, Pratt, Henly and Eastbank Volunteer Fire Departments all responded to the scene.

Filiaggi said the fire is under investigation.

No injuries are being reported.

