Two accidents in 12 hours on US-35 create frustrations for motorists

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) Major traffic problems continued for motorists traveling on US-35 in Putnam County, WV Monday evening. Two tractor trailers flipped in the same area in two separate crashes that happened less than 12 hours apart.

People in the area are frustrated by the frequent accidents and traffic backups.

“I think it is just a bad design,” said Brad Sayre. “You’ve got a lot of traffic coming through here.”

People who travel US-35 near the Buffalo Bridge have their own ideas about why there are so many accidents.

“People go too fast,” said Brian Jackson. “More than likely their load shifts and that is causing most of those accidents.”

After the second accident Monday morning the road was closed down the road and causing major traffic backups.

“It just slows everything down. You have to take the long way around. It just it is just an inconvenience is what it is,” Jackson said.

Jackson and others hope that when the new section of road is complete it will help alleviate some of the problems.

The project now underway calls for paving more than 14 miles, expanding US-35 to 4-lanes from the Buffalo Bridge toward Mason County. When the project is complete, US-35 will have 37 consecutive miles of 4-lane highway.

Jennifer Dooley with the West Virginia Department of Transportation said construction is expected to be complete by Fall 2021.

“Speed and distracted driving can cause problems in any work zone, so West Virginia Division of Highways asks that motorists follow the posted speed limit of 40 miles per hour in the area, and refrain from distracted driving,” Dooley said. She also said there will be a heightened law enforcement presence in this area for the remainder of the project.