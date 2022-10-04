PRATT, WV (WOWK) – Two people have been arrested after a pursuit in eastern Kanawha County.

Officers say it started just before 10 p.m. Monday on Venable Avenue in Chesapeake.

The pursuit went onto Route 61 and ended on Center Street in Pratt in front of the Pratt Fire Department.

Police said they tried to stop Justin Hutchinson for speeding in Chesapeake and he took off.

He’s charged with fleeing, driving with a suspended license, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers said the pursuit ended about ten minutes later when Hutchinson decided to stop. They said he passed cars, went over the double yellow line, and ran red lights.

His passenger, Kyla Skaggs, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and having a suspended license.

Officers said the pursuit reached speeds of over 80 miles per hour on roads where the speed limit is only 35 or 45.

Chesapeake Police, Montgomery Police, Smithers Police, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, and West Virginia State Police assisted in the pursuit.