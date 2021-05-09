Two arrests made following drug investigations

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says two people have been arrested after two separate drug investigations.

Tina Brown

Chawntel McCoy

After an investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit, Tina Brown, of Huntington, was arrested. During the investigation on a traffic stop in the Spring Valley area, the Drug Enforcement Unit seized crack cocaine, digital scales, and cash from Brown.

Brown has since been charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver.

Another investigation was conducted by the Violent Crime and Drug Task Force West.

WV State Police arrested Chawntel McCoy and she has been charged with Delivery of a Controlled Substance- Heroin.