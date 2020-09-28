Two Charleston city hall employees test positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Two City of Charleston employees working in City Hall have tested for COVID-19, but city officials say there’s no immediate danger to the public.

The announcement was made early Monday morning, Sept. 28, and says the two had minimal interaction with other city employees and did not work directly with the public.

“Both employees are currently recovering at home and are asymptomatic,” says Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin.”

The West Virginia National Guard will deep clean the employees’ work areas this week, and the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department is contact tracing employees of may have come into contact with the two sick employees.

