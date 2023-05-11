MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man who lead police on a high speed chase in a stolen car is behind bars charged with attempted murder of a deputy.

Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller says that Joseph Smith, who is from Baltimore, Maryland, intentionally tried to run over a Mason County Lieutenant as he put down spike strips to try and stop Smith.

The officer was not injured.

The incident started near Ripley late Tuesday night and ended at Krodel Park in Point Pleasant.

Investigators say that Smith is wanted out of both Maryland and Pennsylvania.

In addition to attempted murder he’s charged with fleeing, driving under the influence and receiveing and transfering stolen goods.

Smith is also expected to face charges in Jackson County.

“Well trained and experienced officers from all departments managed to keep civilian motorists safe and end the pursuit without injury to law enforcement or the suspect. We would like to extend our gratitude for the folks behind the scenes at the 911 centers who help direct and coordinate officers during pursuits. They are the difference that gives law enforcement the upper hand,” Sheriff Miller said in a Facebook Post.