Two dead after KY motorcycle accident

Powell County, KY (WOWK) — Two people are dead following an accident on Kentucky Highway in Powell County Saturday.

According to Kentucky State Police, 57-year-old Gary Evans was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle with one passenger, 55-year-old Bonnie Kaylor.

Troopers say Evans attempted to turn his motorcycle onto Highway 15 South near Slade, but collided with a Toyota Pickup Truck.

Evans and Kaylor were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was transported to Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Kentucky State Police are investigating.

