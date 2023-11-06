MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – State Route 7 has reopened following a two-vehicle crash overnight that closed the road for several hours.

The accident happened near Middleport Sunday night just after 9 p.m. Ohio State Highway Patrol says 30-year-old Zackery Jeffers of Rutland was traveling northbound when he crossed the center line and collided with a car driven by 33-year-old Zachary Carson of Athens.

OSHP says the pursuit was initiated as a result of a domestic violence situation.

Carson was pronounced dead at the scene. Jeffers later died at the hospital. OSHP is investigating the crash.