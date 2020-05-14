Two flown to hospital after crash in Gallia County, OH

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Two people were flown to the hospital after a crash in Gallia County, OH.

The single vehicle crash happened just before 8:30 Wednesday night, at the intersection of State Route 218 near milepost 17, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The driver, 26-year-old Brandon Leach and a 7-year-old passenger, were both flown via helicopter to Cabell Huntington Hospital.

According to a press release, Leach was not wearing a seat-belt. The juvenile was in a booster seat. No word on their condition at this time.

The roadway was closed four about 4 hours during the investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories