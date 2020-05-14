Two flown to hospital after crash in Gallia County, OH

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Two people were flown to the hospital after a crash in Gallia County, OH.

The single vehicle crash happened just before 8:30 Wednesday night, at the intersection of State Route 218 near milepost 17, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The driver, 26-year-old Brandon Leach and a 7-year-old passenger, were both flown via helicopter to Cabell Huntington Hospital.

According to a press release, Leach was not wearing a seat-belt. The juvenile was in a booster seat. No word on their condition at this time.

The roadway was closed four about 4 hours during the investigation.