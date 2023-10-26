UPDATE (10:50 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 27): Two men, both in their 80s, were taken to the hospital Thursday evening after being hit by an ATV in Sissonville.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, this happened in the 8600 block of Sissonville Drive just after 6 p.m.

Deputies say the men were standing behind the ATV while the driver was loading logs. At this point, the ATV malfunctioned and went into reverse at full acceleration, hitting both men. One of them fell over a 20-foot embankment and sustained critical injuries.

A helicopter was put on standby, but first responders were able to take both to the hospital by ambulance. Deputies say they are believed to be in stable condition.

No charges were filed against the driver.

SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) — Two people were seriously injured Thursday night after what deputies described as a tragic incident involving an ATV.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office two people were taken to the hospital when a side-by-side ATV went into reverse at a high rate of speed and hit two people.

The incident happened in the 8600 block of Sissonville Drive around six o’clock.

Deputies are still investigating the accident.

No other information information is available at this time.