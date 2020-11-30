Two killed in separate southeast Ohio auto accidents

LONG BOTTOM, OH (WOWK) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a pair of early morning accidents Monday left two dead and another person hospitalized.

The first happened about 5:30 am on Morgan Fork Road in Benton Township, Monroe County.

The Portsmouth Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred 5:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30 on Morgan Fork Rd, Benton Township, in Pike County, OH

Portsmouth-based Troopers say the driver, 20-year-old Keysha McMillan of Chillicothe drove off the right side of the road and struck a tree. She was sent to Adena Pick Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Her passenger, 24-year-old Tylor Tong of Latham was not wearing a seat belt, was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be extricated. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second fatality happened about 7am in Meigs County on State route 17.

The Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened on 7:08 a.m. in State Route 7 near milepost 17 in Meigs County, OH

Troopers say a Dodge Ram driven by 74-year-old Larry D. Jividen of West Columbia, WV crossed the center line and hit an approaching truck driven by 60-year-old Stanley R. Kevech of Charleroi, PA. Jividen’s vehicle traveled on the opposite side of the road before striking a mailbox and going down an embankment. Jividen was killed in the accident, his 71-year-old wife Brenda was hospitalized. The driver of the other vehicle was unharmed.