ST. ALBANS, (WOWK) — Two men from Michigan are facing charges in St. Albans after a pursuit Saturday that ended when the vehicle had some mechanical issues.

St. Albans Police say Levonte Marvontez Bell, 36, of Detroit, Michigan and Jaylen Dalaino Bell from Dewitt, Michigan are both facing charges.

Police say they pulled the driver over, as a part of a drug investigation. He stopped for a minute near Spruce Street and MacCorkle Avenue and as the officer approached, he drove off.

The chase went through a convenience store parking lot across the Nitro St. Albans bridge onto route 25 in Nitro, then on Intestate 64 west into Putnam County.

During that time officers say the suspects tossed drugs –that they believe to be fentanyl, out of the car window.

When the car slowed down because of mechanical issues, police say the passenger got out with no issues, but the driver resisted and was eventually removed by police.

Officers say during the arrest they recovered a large sum of cash from the car.

Levonte Bell is charged with the felony charge of possession with intent to deliver fentanyl. Jaylen Bell was charged with the felony charges of fleeing with reckless indifference and possession with intent to deliver fentanyl.