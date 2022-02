WAVERLY, OH (WOWK)—Two men were rescued from a vehicle in high water on Wednesday morning.

Waverly PD says they received a call at around 5:12 a.m. about a distressed motorist on State Route 220 near River Road. Police found two men in a Mazda sedan.

Both men were safely removed from the car, and they were examined by MedCare and brought to the police department to make transportation arrangements.

Waverly PD, Waverly Fire, and the Pike County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call.