Two new deaths from COVID-19 in Mountain State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports two new deaths and 60 new cases of COVID-19.

As of 10 a.m., on Aug. 10, 2020, there have been 326,886 total confirmatory laboratory results received for the virus, with 7,754 total cases and 141 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 83-year old male from Kanawha County and a 74-year old male from Logan County. “We mourn with all families suffering the loss of loved ones due to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

Cases per county case confirmed by lab test/probable case: Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (671/27), Boone (101/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (63/1), Cabell (395/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (18/0), Doddridge (6/0), Fayette (151/0), Gilmer (17/0), Grant (120/1), Greenbrier (93/0), Hampshire (76/0), Hancock (108/4), Hardy (60/1), Harrison (223/3), Jackson (165/0), Jefferson (289/7), Kanawha (925/13), Lewis (28/1), Lincoln (87/0), Logan (234/0), Marion (187/4), Marshall (126/4), Mason (56/0), McDowell (63/1), Mercer (200/0), Mineral (121/2), Mingo (171/2), Monongalia (928/17), Monroe (20/1), Morgan (28/1), Nicholas (36/1), Ohio (266/3), Pendleton (40/1), Pleasants (11/1), Pocahontas (40/1), Preston (104/21), Putnam (194/1), Raleigh (248/7), Randolph (205/5), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (15/0), Summers (12/0), Taylor (55/1), Tucker (10/0), Tyler (13/0), Upshur (37/3), Wayne (208/2), Webster (4/0), Wetzel (43/0), Wirt (7/0), Wood (238/12), Wyoming (34/0).

