Countdown to Tax Day
May 17 2021 12:00 am

Two people dead following ATV accident in Greenbrier County

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Image License
Photo: Luis Dulanto
License Link

RICHWOOD, WV (WVNS) — Two people are dead following an ATV accident in Greenbrier County.

On Saturday, May 15, 2021, around 5 p.m., members of the West Virginia State Police Richwood Detachment responded to a call of an ATV accident at the Two Mile Marker of the South Fork Cherry River. When they arrived at the scene, officers found the two young men beneath an ATV and the embankment.

Both young men were pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries sustained in the crash.

The WVSP Richwood Detachment is investigating.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS