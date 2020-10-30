Two plead guilty to Jackson County, OH rape of a child

JACKSON, OH (WOWK) – Two people pleaded guilty Friday to raping a 10-year old child in Jackson County, Ohio.

34 year old James Norman and his girlfriend, 29 year old Shelbie Hunt each pleaded guilty to three counts of rape, each of which is a first-degree felony.

Norman was immediately sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for the crimes and will be required to register as a sex offender if released. Hunt will be sentenced November 5th.

“There is nothing more horrid than the violation of a child,” said Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost of the conviction. Thankfully, the confining bars of prison will separate these predators from society.”

A third person, Norman’s sister-in-law, Shawnee Norman was also indicted on three counts of rape following a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office investigation. Her case is ongoing.

“We will investigate crimes against children to the fullest and prosecute predators to the maximum,” state Jackson County Sheriff Tedd Frazier.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.