DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) — Two people were rescued from a home after a gas explosion, and subsequent fire at a home.

It happened around six o’clock along Virginia Avenue in Dunbar, not far from the Tudor’s and Gino’s restaurant.

South Charleston and Dunbar Fire Departments are both on the scene.

According to Metro 911 drivers are being asked to avoid from Fairlawn Avenue from 10th and 22nd Street to Charles Avenue in Dunbar until further notice.

13 News Reporter Jordan Mead is on the scene and says the area smells like gas and smoke.