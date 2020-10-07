Two WV nurses die from COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – As of Wednesday, two West Virginia nurses have now died due to COVID-19. Nurses say healthcare workers dying has been an ongoing issue since the pandemic started, and more nurses are sick across the state.

48- year-old Jeannette Parker, also known as “Nettie” died on September 30, 2020, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown due to complications from COVID-19.



The West Virginia Nurses Association says she’s the first nurse in the state to die from the virus.



“She was what you would expect in a seasoned nurse, a nurse leader that lead the way by showing an example,” Joyce Wilson, West Virginia Nurses Association President said.



Parker was a registered nurse for 26 years. She worked three years at CAMC in Charleston and 23 years at J.W Ruby Memorial Hospital as a nurse preceptor.

“Nurses are on the frontlines; nurses are taking care of the most sick and the most contagious. People come in and you know we take care of them,” Wilson said.



Governor Jim Justice announced Wednesday that a second nurse who worked at the Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital for more than 10 years died due to COVID-19.



“If we have our proper PPE and do what we’re supposed to do, sometimes you still get sick. Nurses are humans and so just I’m sure she did everything that she could do,” Wilson said.



Across the country, there have been more than 1700 healthcare workers who have died from COVID-19.



A lot of the issues deal with facilities being understaffed and nurses being overworked and exhausted.



“As far as staffing goes, people being put in situations that they feel like they’re taking care of too many people when maybe they aren’t able to do what they need to do to stay safe because they’re running from one patient to the other,” Wilson said.



Nurses warn that community spread is a huge problem with people not social distancing and not wear proper PPE while out in public.



“If you want us to be there and be able to take care of you and your loved ones you’ve got to do what you can do to protect us,” Wilson said.



The West Virginia Nurses Association plans to recognize Parker at their nursing policy summit in March 2021.

